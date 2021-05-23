journal-news logo
Coldiron, Paula

COLDIRON (Haney),

Paula Irene

1944-2021

Paula I. Coldiron, 77, of Kettering, OH, died May 14, 2021. She was born Paula Irene

Haney on April 20, 1944, in

Dayton, OH. She had been a

patient of Heartland of Kettering Nursing Home for the last three years of her life with

her health steadily declining,

especially after the death of her husband 5 1/2 months ago. Paula was preceded in death by an infant sister, Georgiana Rose Haney, in 1948, by her

mother, Ruth Baker Haney, in 1987, by her father, Don J.S.

Haney, in 1999, and by her husband of 42 years, Rev. William T. Coldiron, in November, 2020. Paula is survived by her

cousins, Don N. Baker, of Neosho, MO, Robert D. Baker, of Ellenton, FL, and Barry A. Baker, of Erie, CO. She attended Dayton Public Schools at Belmont Elementary, graduating from Belmont High School in 1962. In 1966, she graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL, with a B.A. in Elementary Education. She earned her Master's Degree in 1967, at Ball State University in Muncie, IN. Paula taught

elementary school for several years in the Kettering Public School system, and also in an elementary in Athens, KY, near Lexington. Bill and Paula pastored Ohio Nazarene Churches in Eaton, Greenfield, Dayton, Miamisburg and Trotwood, plus Eastland Park Nazarene in Lexington, KY. At several of those churches she served as the church pianist. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel at 5471 Far Hills Ave., in

Kettering. Final interment will be at a later date in the Old

Silver Creek Cemetery in Jamestown, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Parkview Church of the

Nazarene in honor of Paula's memory.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

