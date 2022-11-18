COLBY, Marlene Lorraine "Kitty"



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 12, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1937, to the late Glenn and Sylvia Bahan. In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her son: Rob Colby; and grandson Max K. Kitty is survived by her husband: Robert "Bob" Colby; son: Rick Colby; grandchildren: Matt, Jon, Sean, Amanda, and Max; and sisters: June and Kathy. Kitty graduated in 1955 from Olmsted Falls High School. She loved cats and was a cat judge in CFA for many years. She promoted the cameo color within the Persian breed of cats. She and her husband started their own business, Custom Metal Shearing, in 1992. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 3:00pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Burial will immediately follow. To leave a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

