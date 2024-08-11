Colburn, Kenneth



Age 62 of Liberty Township, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16 from 5-7PM at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Funeral service Saturday morning at 10AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Paws of Dale Hollow, PO Box 242 Byrdstown, TN, 38549. For full obituary, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com



