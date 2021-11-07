COLBERG, Paul

journal-news logo
COLBERG, Jr., Paul Lawrence

Age 97, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Family will greet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on

Saturday, November 13, 2021, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with reception to follow the service at the funeral home. Dennis Barnhart officiating. Burial in Cold Spring, NJ, at a later date. For complete remembrances and to share

memories and condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


