COHEN, Michael L.



Fare thee well Michael L. Cohen,



(July 28, 1969 - May 13, 2021)



Michael was born in Glasgow, Scotland, to parents George and Mary and was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler 1987, and later attended Ohio University. He had a well-established



career in the automotive industry focusing on dealer management systems in the area of fixed operations. Michael began at Reynolds & Reynolds, Inc. in 1996 and later was employed by Autonation of south Florida. In 2004 Michael began



consulting independently in Tampa Bay and finally in Dayton.



Those who worked with Michael said he was a fantastic consultant who consistently delivered profitable results.



Michael is best known for his sense of humor, willingness to help and a strong love for his family and friends. He is



survived by his younger brother David Cohen and scores of wonderful friends who will gather for a memorial party at VFW post 9927, 3316 Willmington Pike in Dayton, Friday,



May 28 from 5 PM to 11 PM.

