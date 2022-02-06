COHAGEN, Dorothy P.



Age 102, of Newark, DE, formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday,



January 28, 2022, in Newark, DE.



Born in Logan, OH, on April 14, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Harley Marks and Zora (Hamilton) Beebe. Dorothy lived most of her life in Springfield where she was active in her church, Central Methodist. She moved to Newark, DE, in 2013 to be closer to her family.



In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Paul E. Cohagen; and sisters, Maxine Van Curen and Esther Mosher Meyer. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Leedle (Robert) of Newark, DE, and Beverly Cordova of Lansdale, PA; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.



All services will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery & Arboretum in Springfield, OH.



