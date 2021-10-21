COFFMAN, Stanley R.



Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021. He was born May 9, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and



Verna McFarland Coffman. Mr. Coffman accepted the Lord as a teenager at Wood Station Baptist Church. He was a 1964 graduate of Talawanda High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from January 12, 1966 - November 5, 1967, serving in the 36th Signal BT. Radio operator in Vietnam. He



married Sharyn M. Oglesby on March 19, 1966, in New Miami, Ohio. Mr. Coffman was a long time member of the Seven Mile Baptist Church and worked as a machinist at Champion Paper for 40 plus years. He loved fishing, bowling, and golf. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans serving as Adjutant, Honor Guard, and Color Guard. His greatest love was his Lord, his church family and family that he was blessed with. He is survived by his wife Sharyn Coffman; two children Scott (Alecia Bradford) Coffman and Brian (Marie) Coffman; three grandchildren Paris (Ryan) McGaha, McKenzie (Lauren) Bradford, and Faith Coffman; three great-grandchildren



Oliver McGaha, Ivy McGaha, and Jackson Bradford; one sister Ruth Wyatt; two brothers David (Sue) Coffman and Paul



Coffman; and many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Coffman was also preceded in death by siblings Ina Broe, Julie Philbeck, Carol Sexton, Lillie Coffman, and Edward Coffman. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM, with Rev. Everett Back, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Butler County Memorial Park.



