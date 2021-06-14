journal-news logo
COFFEY, Sophie M.

Age 92 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born on February 6, 1929, in Harlan, KY, the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (nee Wagers)

Bowling. She was preceded in death by the father of her four children Ralph Rhodis. Sophie later got remarried to Clarence Coffey, and he preceded her in death in 1974. Sophie is

survived by four children Cindy (Jewels) Pennington, Connie (Jim) Meister, Larry (Paula)

Rhodis, Sharon (the late Joseph) Woodall, and Larry (Paula) Rhodis; eleven grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; special friend Carl Bargar; and one special niece Sandy (Robert) Israel. She also leaves behind many other family members and close friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. A funeral will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00AM at the funeral home with Pastor Curtus Moak officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


