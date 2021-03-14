X

COFFEY, Nora

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COFFEY, Nora E.

Age 69, of Dayton, passed away on February 17, 2021. She was a member of Colorado Baptist Church, a great wife, mother and grandmother. Nora was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Marie Coffey, parents Kenneth and Marjorie Newman, brothers Jerry and Dale Newman, sister Beverly (Carl) Combs. She is survived by her loving husband William Mike Coffey of 52 years, daughter Jennifer (Paul) Long and her wonderful grandson Alex Michael Coffey. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing

condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.