Coffey, Judith

Coffey (Nickerson), Judith "Judy"

Judith (Judy) Coffey, age 78 of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away on June 4th, 2023 following a long battle with cancer. Judy was born on July 16th, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio. Judy is survived by her sons, Brian Thorpe, Jimmy Roger's, sisters Jeanne Childers (Ross) & Anita DeBoard (Dean), grandchildren Isabella Thorpe, Leyna Gress and Marshall Thorpe. She has joined her mother Joanne Nickerson, brothers Wally, Richard & Gary Nickerson, and sister Patricia Dozier. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

