COFFEY, Charles

COFFEY, Jr., Charles C. "Pops"



Age 73 of Germantown, OH, passed away peacefully at Carlisle Manor on November 29, 2021. He was born in Rapid City, SD, to the late Charles Sr., and Virginia Coffey, was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and attended a Baptist church. Pops loved telling stories of when he was younger living in Paris, KY, how he once met Crystal Gayle, and the time he spent working on a tobacco farm. Pops talked about being in the military and was proud of his service. While in the Army he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. He is survived by his daughter Amy Lynn (Michael) Mitchell, grandchildren Stephen,



Brandon, Beth, and great-grandchildren Madison, Brailynn, and Aurora. Pops was adopted by special friend who became like family to him, Kelly (Paul) Collins and their family. Pops adored their grandchildren Grace and Lukas of whom he adopted as his own grandchildren, he loved seeing them and spending time with them. There will be a graveside service with military honors on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 2:00PM at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third ST., Dayton, OH 45428, with a procession leaving from the funeral home at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Adams Hope, 126 S. Hillcrest Dr., Germantown, OH 45327.

