COE, Jr., James L." Jimmy"



74 of Springfield, passed away April 4, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 24, 1947, the son of James L. and Virginia Coe, Sr. Jimmy retired from Navistar. He was an avid bowler at the age of 14. Jimmy also enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tim Coe. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Coe; children Angie Coe, James R. (Tami) Coe and Kim (John)



Noble; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Per Jimmy's wishes no services will take place. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.



