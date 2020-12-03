COCHRAN, Vickie Lynn



Age 68, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Vickie was born April 13, 1952, to Jack and Lora Lee (Moyes) Helton. She graduated from Fairmont West in 1970, and devoted her life to taking care of her family and her home. Vickie enjoyed shopping and tending her garden, growing beautiful irises. She is preceded in death by her



parents. Vickie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, C. Wayne Cochran; children, Chris (Trisha) Cochran and Steve (Lori) Cochran; grandchildren, Chad, Isabella, Elianna, Sophia, Wyatt, and Victoria; stepgrandchildren, Joe and Diana; sister, Linda Gantz; niece, Michelle Gelpke. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, December 4 from 1:30 pm-3:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A private family entombment will take place at David's



Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU and Kettering Hospital Staff. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420. For a complete remembrance and to share your condolences with the family please visit



