Cochran, Phyllis J.



COCHRAN, Phyllis J., 80, of Springfield, passed away Friday, November 29, 2024 in her home. She was born May 10, 1944 in Pitchin, OH the daughter of Epperson and Mable (Taylor) Daniel. Phyllis had her own cleaning service for 30 years with many loyal clients. Survivors include her husband, Jerry; two children, Roger & Lori Cochran and Linda & Brett Hyslop; three grandchildren, Justin & Lynn Cochran, Michelle Tyree and Dakotah Hyslop; four great grandchildren, Maverick and Leo Cochran and Riann and Jett Hyslop; siblings, Nancy Litterell, Ruth Preston and Janice Stir. She was preceded in death by her parents, step mother, Mary Daniel and a sister, Maryetta Sebastian. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday in the funeral home with Brett Hyslop officiating. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



