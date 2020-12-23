COCHRAN, James W.



Age 78, of Hanover Township, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on December 20, 2020. He was born December 8, 1942, to John W. and



Elizabeth Markl Cochran. Jim graduated from Talawanda High School Class of 1960.



After one year at Capital



University, he joined the Ohio Army National Guard serving at the Nike Missile Site outside of Oxford. On February 27, 1965, he married Phyllis Barrett. His past National Guard working experience was at Miami Cement Products, Seven Mile, Ohio. His "Dream" job came a few years later as a maintenance repairman at Hueston Woods State Park. There are two activities that gave Jim "Great Joy": Serving (40 + years) on the Butler County Fair Board and "Master Terrier of Puppies" (Cinder, Muffin, Skipper, and Chip). He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, two sons; John W. (Angela), Mark R. (Companion Sharon), his grandchildren: Jacob, Benjamin, Noah, and Adam Cochran, his brother Robert J. (Barbara) two nephews and a niece. After retiring, Jim and Phyllis remodeled the 1839 Cochran Indian Creek Acres Farm house and enjoyed living the farm life for a number of years. Jim attended Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and presently is a member of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church of Darrtown. Private graveside services are being held at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be mailed to Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Road, Oxford, Ohio, 45056. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

