COCHRAN, Helen



86, of Springfield, went to her heavenly home on June 7, 2021. She passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center with family by her side. Helen was born on August 18, 1934, in Aliquippa, PA, to



Michael and Mary (Pinkovski) Kuchera. Helen proudly served her country in the United States Navy. Helen was a



trailblazer as she was the first woman to take the Surgical OR Tech test. Helen went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wright State



University. She worked for Dr. Roberto's office for over 20 years. Helen had an "infectious" smile that welcomed everyone she met. Her warm personality and strong faith carried her through life and continued until her passing. She was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Helen was a devoted mother and wife who "loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in life." She was a gracious host who



enjoyed making delicious meals and baking delightful treats for family and friends. She had many hobbies including tennis, bowling, mushroom hunting, and going to Bengal's games. Helen was also a voracious reader and a crossword enthusiast. Post retirement, Helen was a snowbird enjoying time in Cape Coral, Florida with family. She spent time walking the beaches and spreading her smile with neighbors and friends. As soon as the weather was nice Helen eagerly returned to her Springfield home that she so dearly loved. She adored her family and cherished spending her time with all of her children, grandchildren, her sister, extended family, special friends, church, and her community. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Steven Cochran, brothers, Steve and John Kuchera, and sister, Mary Ondovchik. Survivors include daughter, Beth Cochran, (Daniel Quinn); son, Sean Cochran, (Kierstin), Madelyn and Lauren; son, Dr. Kevin Cochran,



(Tracy), Patrick, Jocelyn, and Anna. Helen is also survived by a sister, Pauline Muron, of Freedom, PA, nieces, nephews, and friends. Helen will always be remembered for her compassion and caring of others. Helen will be missed dearly by everyone. Helen's memorial service will be held June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private graveside service will be held by the family in Ferncliff Cemetery.

