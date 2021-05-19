journal-news logo
COCHRAN, Brenda

COCHRAN, Brenda Kay

63, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in her home. She was born April 24, 1958, in Springfield, the daughter of William and Darlene (Moyer) Carpenter. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Temple. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband, Ted; two children, Daryl Cochran and Rachel (Manuel) Guzman; four grandchildren, Caleb, Demetre, Cesilia and Sofia; and brother, Mark Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her father and sister. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kermit Rowe officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour

prior to the service.

