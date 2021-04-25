COBB, Brenda Joyce



67, of New Carlisle, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on



October 1, 1953, in Mercy



Hospital, Springfield, Ohio. Brenda was a 1972 graduate of Southeastern High School. She retired from Meijer in October 2020 after 11 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald Lee Cobb; children Robert (Scott) Horrocks Jr. of Cleveland, Amy Horrocks of Dayton and Andrew (Danielle) Horrocks of Vandalia; stepchildren, Todd Cobb of Huber Heights, Shawn (Sarah) Cobb of New Carlisle, Erin (Jeff) Williams of New Carlisle; Brothers Ron (Joan) Wilson of Springfield, and Steve (Lynne) Wilson of Springfield; sister, Pat (Phil) Stickney of Columbus; 22 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; her three favorite pet companions,



Dusty, Josie and Wilson. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Orville A. and Bessie P. (White) Wilson; nephew



Sherman Stickney. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 Jefferson St, New Carlisle, OH 45344 on May 1, 2021, at 3 pm, with visitation prior from 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Carlisle Fire Fighters



Association, 315 N. Church St. New Carlisle, OH 45344. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



