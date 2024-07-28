Coates, Martin James



Martin J. Coates, 79, passed away July 23rd, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on December 1st, 1944 in Niles, Ohio to James and Isabelle Coates. A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, football brought him to the University of Dayton, where he met and played with many of his lifelong friends. He choose to stay in Dayton and started M.J. Coates Construction Co. in 1967. He began by building homes and expanded the company to include a gravel operation in 1980. Other than his family, he was the most proud of the homes and relationships he built throughout the decades.



In 1970, he met and fell in love with his wife, Toni and her two sons, Paul and Jeff. They expanded their family with the birth of daughter, Gina and son, Marty and were together for 54 years. Marty had an intimidating physical presence, but people were quickly put at ease by his beautiful eyes and kind smile. He loved his family fiercely and believed in tradition and respect. He cherished the time with his grandchildren and his dogs. He had time to talk to everyone, and everyone had time to talk to him. He never met a stranger and he told a great story.



He is preceded in death by his son, Jeff, parents, sister, Isabelle Marcovecchio and brother, Jimmy Coates. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Toni, children  Paul (Laura) Ackerman, Gina Coates & Marty (Emily) Coates, grandchildren  Alexa (Christian) Droppelman, Nick & Brooke Ackerman, Tyler Ackerman, Isabelle & Francesca Coates and great grandson - Teddy Droppelman, sisters Marion Mitolo and Anna Mae Massullo and brother, Michael Coates. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Marty.



A mass will be held in his honor on Friday, August 2nd at 4pm at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com