COAKLEY, Gary Eugene



Gary Eugene Coakley, age 77 of Fairfield, passed away



on January 28, 2021, at Jamestowne Rehabilitation. He was born on September 23, 1943, in Hamilton, OH, to Robert and Debby (McCormick) Coakley. He enjoyed model railroad, football, and NASCAR. Gary worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 2003.



He is survived by his son, Ryan (Debbie) Coakley; his grandson, David (Amanda) Manns; his great-granddaughter, Payton Manns. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Janie (nee Patrick) Coakley; his son, Michael Coakley; and his parents.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Cecil Day officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

