X

CLOUD, Vicki

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CLOUD (Dunn), Vicki C.

Age 82 of Clayton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was a loving mother to

Gregory C. Cloud (deceased) and Cynthia A. Cloud of Columbus and a loving, devoted wife to husband Melvin R. Cloud. As a young woman she worked in the offices at the Dayton Daily News and later in life was an

assistant with MCCC Sportswear. Vicki enjoyed playing

tennis, reading and "snowbirding" in Naples, Florida. Above all, Vicki loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile that would light up any room. She is survived by her husband of 59 years:

Melvin R. Cloud, daughter: Cynthia A. Cloud of Columbus, daughter-in-law: Dawn Cloud of Vandalia, grandchildren: Morgen Cloud, Dylan Cloud, Blake Cloud, great-grandson: Zeppelin, and a sister. She was preceded in death by her

parents: Charles and Anna (Painter) Dunn and son: Gregory C. Cloud. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the

convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.