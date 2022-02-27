CLOUD, Melvin Robert



Age 84 of Clayton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with his daughter, Cynthia Cloud, and his devoted home health aide and friend Jennifer Voisinet by his side. Mel was a loving, devoted father to



Gregory C. Cloud (deceased) and Cynthia A. Cloud of Columbus and a loving, devoted



husband to Vicki Carol (Dunn) Cloud (deceased) for 59 years. Mel was a lifelong fan of Ohio State Buckeye Football and the University of Dayton Flyers basketball. He was an avid bass fisherman and a lover of nature and wildlife. He traveled solo or with his family to lakes near and far in search of the next big catch. He loved a competitive pick up basketball game, and enjoyed running and cycling. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, he had a love and passion for the city. He was a proud member of Miami Valley Country Club and loved the sport of golf. Later in life, he enjoyed snowbirding in Naples, Florida, with Vicki and his family. Mel attended General Motors Institute in Detroit where he earned his degree in Mechanical



Engineering. He built a successful career with General Motors and was a dedicated, hard working, loyal and passionate



employee. He retired from the company in 1991 at the age of 53. Following his retirement he worked in a consulting capacity with several organizations, including MCCC Sportswear. He is survived by his daughter: Cynthia Cloud, daughter-in-law: Dawn Cloud, grandchildren: Morgen Cloud, Dylan Cloud, Blake Cloud, great-grandson: Zeppelin, brother: Lawrence Cloud, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Vicki Carol (Dunn) Cloud, son: Gregory C. Cloud, parents: Charles Austin and Audrey (Houston) Cloud, brother: Thomas A. Cloud and sister: Julie Cloud Murry. "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home,



Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



