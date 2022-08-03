CLOSE, Ruth Danner



Ruth Danner Close, age 103, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with family by her side. Ruth was born in Middletown, Ohio, on July 12, 1919, to the late Samuel and Daisy (Langston) Danner. Ruth is also preceded in death by her loving husband Alvin D. Close; brothers Thomas, Harold, Eugene, and Donald Danner; and sister Helen "Boo" Corne. Ruth seemingly breezed through a life of historical proportions (world wars, moonwalks, pandemics, economic highs and lows, natural disasters, and politics). She did it with grace, elegance, positivity, colorful coordinated outfits, and an engaging, perfectly lipsticked smile that put everyone at ease. Ruth knew the headlines AND the fine print and loved to engage in discussions with anyone who knew what they were talking about. She was a master at bridge, a voracious reader, and loved to paint, decorate, golf, travel and play card games on her Iphone. Ruth was relentlessly dedicated to her family and friends. Her texts with kissy face and heart emojis often arrived late at night, letting us know she was always thinking about us. She never missed an opportunity to say, "I love you," and to remind us that "hugs are healthy." Ruth will be greatly missed by her children, Steve (Sandy Fekete) Close and Kimberly (Cindy) Close; grandchildren Alex Close, Ashley (Matt) Close Ingles, Tyler, Conner (Annie), and Danner (Jamie); great-grandchildren Mason and Earl; and four nieces in Middletown, one niece in Batavia and nephews in California, Arlington, VA, and Philadelphia. Heartfelt appreciation to Ruth's loving and much loved companions, Laura Pestorius, Debbie Lewis, and Bonnie Dietrich. The Funeral Service will be held today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:00 am. The service will be live-streamed at Schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, PO Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22314 or to First Community Church Foundation, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

