CLODFELTER,



Robert Glen "Bob"



Age 86 of Centerville, passed away Sunday evening, January 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents Owen and Betty (Burnett) Clodfelter; daughter-in-law Joanne Clodfelter; brother Bruce; and nephew Steve Clodfelter. Bob is survived by his devoted wife Jane Ashbaugh; daughter



Karen (John) Genders; son



Robert (April) Clodfelter; grandchildren Tyler (Lindsey)



Genders, Jacob Genders, Cole (Kenzie) Genders, Abigail



(Marcos) Cuenca; great-grandchildren Barrett and Hattie



Genders; nephew Scott (Susan) Clodfelter; and extended



family members along with many wonderful friends.



Bob was a 1953 graduate of Fairview HS. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a BSME and later from The Ohio State University with a MSME. After graduating from UD, Bob was hired by Northrop Aircraft in California. He bought a new convertible and headed west to pursue his new career. After a couple of years Bob returned to Dayton to begin his career of 35 years at WPAFB ultimately working as Chief of the Aero Propulsion Lab. He worked with astronauts on the space



program and traveled worldwide investigating aircraft fires and mishaps. Bob also investigated the TWA 800 accident and has published numerous technical papers. After Bob retired from WPAFB, he developed an Aircraft Fire Protection Mishap Investigation Training course. For over 20 years he and his



lecture team trained students from around the world.



Bob was a proud UD Golden Flyer, enjoyed golf, tennis, snow skiing, and he and Jane were longtime snowbirds in The



Villages, FL. Bob was a very dedicated hard working man for all of his life. "Well done, good and faithful servant."



A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., pastor Deb Holder officiating. A gathering of friends will be from 11 am until 12 noon at the funeral home. Placement of ashes will be at a later date.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com