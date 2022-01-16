CLINTON, David Joel



David Joel Clinton passed away on Monday, January 10th at the age of 73 after a



month-long struggle with complications due to COVID-19 pneumonia.



David was born on August 29th, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Garfield High School (class of 1966) and Ohio University (class of 1970) where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1975 he was awarded his license as a Civil Engineer by the State of Ohio.



David is preceded in death by his parents Nelson and Virginia Clinton; his brother Paul Clinton and his infant brother Joseph Clinton. He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (Hall) Clinton; children David C. Clinton and wife Elizabeth Clinton, Amy Lenhoff and husband James Lenhoff, Katherine Reed and husband Adam Reed; grandchildren Max Lenhoff, Wes Lenhoff, Mia Lenhoff, Sophia Clinton, Henry Clinton, Nolan Reed, Hunter Reed and Carson Reed.



David was the founder and president of David J. Clinton & Co, a land development company that built residential subdivisions in West Chester, Ohio, and surrounding communities. He took pride in creating beautiful neighborhoods designed with the needs of families in mind. His Christian faith quietly informed his approach to his work. He frequently included the word "providence" in the names of his neighborhoods (Providence Manor, Reserves of Providence, Providence Ridge, Villages of Providence) believing them to be the providence of God for the families that would inhabit them.



David had an endlessly curious mind and was an avid reader and researcher. He loved biking, chess, naps and corny jokes. He also had a soft spot for dogs, particularly his beloved yellow lab, Luke. David lived a life of kindness and generosity and left the world much better than he found it.



His funeral service will be private due to high pandemic numbers, but a celebration of life service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Young Life of Cincinnati or Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com