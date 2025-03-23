CLINKSCALES, Jaynard



Age 96 departed this life March 17, 2025. Survived by devoted wife Gwendolyn, other loving relatives and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 11 A.M. at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com