CLINGER, Judith E.



Judith E. Clinger, 89, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home. She was born in Adams County, Ohio, on April 28, 1932, to parents, Joseph and Mary (Barr) Wiles. Judy married Billy Clinger in Maysville, KY, in June of 1949 and they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Judy was an active member of the Monroe Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Bill and Judy attended conferences with couples from the church, and they enjoyed the trips together and the bonds of friendship that they formed . She and Billy also traveled every summer with three couples who were friends from high school. Judy



enjoyed being out in her yard, seeing friends and neighbors, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Judy is survived by her daughters, Bethany (Bill) Pennington and Rhonda Clinger; sister-in-law, Sue Meranda; grandchildren, Craig (Mollie) Moore, Sarah Siegle and Joseph (Sara) Siegle; step grandchild, Matthew (Lauren) Reasnor; and step great grandchildren, Rebecca Judith and Matilde Kennedy Reasoner. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Billy Clinger; son, Eric (Joan) Clinger; parents; brother, Everett Wiles; and sisters, Hazel Knox, Evelyn Alexander and Genievieve Sinninger. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Steve Grooms officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 400 Macready Ave., Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

