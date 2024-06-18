Cline, Mary

Cline (Paul), Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth (Paul) Cline, 89, of Springfield, formerly of London, died Sunday, June 16, 2024, at home, surrounded by her family.



Born June 22, 1934, in Fayette County, she was a daughter of John Joseph Paul and Lucille Jean (Bateman) Paul. Mary spent much of her career working for the former Mercy Medical Center as a nurse's aide. Additionally, Mary worked for Holiday Inn as a cook.



Mary is survived by children Linda Sue Lee of Dayton, Nancy (Tony) Vegadas of Englewood, Mary Ann Cline of Springfield, and Kenneth Joseph Cline also of Springfield; grandchildren Nicholas Cochran, Jason Cochran, Jennifer Lynn (Brad) Boehmer, Andrew J. Cline; great-grandchildren Ricky Nelson, David Nelson, Nickie Nelson, Serenity Grace Matheny; great-great-granddaughter Lilly Nelson; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth Cline, grandson Randy Cline, and sister Patricia A. Paul.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, beginning at 1:00 PM in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140, with Pastor Don Young officiating. Interment will follow in Milledgeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of services.



Condolences for the family are welcomed to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com