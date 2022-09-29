CLICK, Mattie Lou



Mattie Lou Click, born on May 19th, 1929, of Dayton, OH, passed away at her residence on September 25th, 2022. Mattie was married to Eugene Click who precedes her in death. Also preceding her in death is her son, Russell Click. Mattie is survived by her daughter Debra Osman; her grandchildren, Shaun Click and Amy Buchanan (Thomas); her great-grandchildren Nicole Buchanan, T.J Buchanan, Robert Buchanan, Nathaniel Buchanan, Jacqueline Click, Corine Click, and Kennedy Click. Services for Mattie will take place Friday September 30th, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont with a visitation from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, service at 12:00 PM, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Mattie's family would ask that in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to the Hospice of Dayton. Mattie will be deeply missed by all of her loved ones.


