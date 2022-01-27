CLICK, Judy

CLICK (Harlow), Judy Ann



79, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1942, in Hazard County, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral



services begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in the funeral home with Pastor Warren Banks officiating. To leave condolences and view her memorial video, visit



www.littletonandrue.com



