Clevenger, Constance

Constance A. "Connie" Clevenger, 82, passed away at her residence on Friday, December 29, 2023. She was born on December 21, 1941 in Middletown to John Louis & Mary Elizabeth (Shyers) Neu. Connie received her Master's Degree in Nursing and worked as a Nurse for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John David Neu. Connie is survived by her husband of 23 years, James Clevenger; her daughters, Mary Beth (Sam) Privitera and Amy (Greg) Tremoglie; her 6 grandchildren, Juliana, Sophia, Ellena, Marissa, Mark and Matthew; her 2 great-grandchildren, Amelia & Theo; her sister, Carol Jane (Kim) Neu and brother, Charlie Mike (Nora) Neu. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:00 am at St. Leonard's Catholic Church, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, OH 45458. Interment will follow at North Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
