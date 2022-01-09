CLEMONS, Bonnie G.



Age 58, of Dayton, passed away January 5, 2022. She was born October 9, 1963, in Dayton to the late James and



Mildred (Thomas) Clemons. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Lawson.



She is survived by her five children, Christine (Melvin) Jones, Kevin (Angel Garcia) Lawson, Allan (Nancy) Lawson, Robert (Ashley) Lawson and Alyssa (Tony Snowden) Lawson; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings, Judy Moore, Catherine Clemons, Jimmy Clemons and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Family will receive guests from 4-5 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a memorial service will begin at 5 PM.



To share a memory of Bonnie or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

