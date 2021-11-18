CLEMMONS, Ora Lee



Ora Lee Clemmons, age 92, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. She was born December 29, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Bige Brinegar and Gracie Flynn Brinegar. Mrs. Clemmons was a 1946 graduate of Hamilton High School and was a devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother.



She was a member of the



Tri-County Church of the Nazarene and loved listening to



gospel music. She was married to Bert Clemmons and he



preceded her in death in 1987. Mrs. Clemmons is survived by one daughter Debbie (Rick) Bush; three grandchildren Erika (Mike) McNamee, Renee (Jason) West, and Whitney (fiance Zack) Yancey; nine great-grandchildren, Mallory, Brooklynn, Austin, Savannah, Quinn, Mason, Madelyn, Lydia, and Stella; and one great-great-granddaughter Ainsley. Mrs. Clemmons is also survived by her daughter in law Anita Clemmons and her dear and closest friends Cathy and Dale Farmer. She is also preceded in death by siblings Edwin, Opal, Bige, Jr., and Odell; sons Denny Clemmons and Ricky Clemmons; and grandchildren Shelley, Scott, and Missy Clemmons. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4., Fairfield on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 1:30 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:30 PM, with Pastor Scott Miller, officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



