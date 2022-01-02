CLEMMONS, Cheryl Ann



Age 70, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in her home where she lived for over thirty years.



Cheryl was born on May 11, 1951, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She was the first of four daughters of the late William Good and Evelyn Good, nee. King. Cheryl graduated from Brookville High School, Class of 1969. She is a retiree from the Dayton Daily Newspaper where she worked for over forty years, starting as an apprentice and working her way up to foreman; being a well appreciated boss because of her fairness and respect for others. Her fellow workers lovingly called her "Boss Mom".



Cheryl had a passion for creating many crafts, including a variety of Christmas decorations. One of her favorite hobbies was cross-stitching, and her craft creations have won many ribbons at the Montgomery County Fair. Cheryl was an active member of TWIG groups 16 and 41 for almost forty years, and helped organize Sugar Plum festivals which donated proceeds from craft sales to Dayton Children's Hospital. She had an extensive collection of antiques, tins, and Coca-Cola memorabilia. As a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cheryl frequented many home games with her family, and later attended Dayton Dragons' games. Aside from watching the Reds, she enjoyed detective mysteries, The Price is Right, Jeopardy, and Let's Make a Deal. She collected many records and shared a love of music with her husband Robert, and they attended many different



concerts over the years. Cheryl loved planting a large array of flowers every year, daisies being her favorite.



Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert "Bob" Clemmons; children, Eric Clemmons, Andrea Clemmons, Scott Clemmons, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, 12 pm (noon) at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville with the burial to follow at Arlington Cemetery



also in Brookville. A visitation will be held on Tuesday the 4th, at the funeral home, from 10 am - 12 pm, leading into the



services.

