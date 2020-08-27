CLEMENZ, Jenna Lindsay Age 38, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Jenna earned her first Master's Degree at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the second as a Doctoral candidate in Wright State's School of Professional Psychology. She had rounded out her undergraduate academic scholarship with athletic scholarships in volleyball and softball at then, Cumberland College. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Peggy & Leroy Clemenz and Paul & Ella Peck. Dearly loved, never to be forgotten, Jenna is survived by her parents, Gary & Deborah (Peck) Clemenz; her sisters, Kara (Andy) Phillips, Anna (Robert) Moehling; fiancé, Anthony Hostetter; nephew, Oliver Moehling. You are invited to celebrate her life during visitation on August 29, 2020, at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Funeral Home (92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Her Life Celebration Service will begin at 2:00 pm, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery in Bellbrook. In lieu of flowers, in honor of her fight with CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), feel free to donate to rsds.org/donate. You are welcome to send a condolence and share a story or picture about Jenna at www.ConnerAndKoch.com

