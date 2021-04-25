CLEMENTS,



Marguerite Dorine



Was born in Pitcairn, PA, on August 31, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Donna (Hartline) Thompson. She married her childhood sweetheart, Donald R. Clements. They were married for over 52 years. Donald died on January 2, 2005. She is also preceded in death by her first-born daughter, Melissa Clements Homan and her son-in-law, James W. Homan of Kettering; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Clements Burns, of Miami, FL; and her dearest sister, Connie Thompson Hunt. Marguerite is survived by her 2 children, Kevin R. and Arlene Clements of San Diego, CA, and by Eric S. and Michelle Clements of Lake Forest, CA. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Jim, Tony, Joe and Matt Homan, Andrew, Austin, Adam and Kevin Jr. Clements; along with four great-grandchildren: Cora, A.J., Alexis and Eva Homan. She had many nieces and nephews, cousins and other family members. A heartfelt thanks to her lifelong golden friend Anita Farruggia of Pitcairn, PA. She was employed by Westinghouse Air Brake Co. and Fisher Scientific Co., in Pittsburgh, PA, before moving to Ohio in 1964. Employed in Ohio by Carson Services Co. (AAV) and by Minicheu Amusement until retirement. Family will receive friends on Saturday May 1, 2021, from 2pm to 4pm at the Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave. A brief gathering will follow from 5pm to 7pm at Marguerite's home. Burial will take place on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Boro, PA. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

