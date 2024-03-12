Clemens, Patrick E.



Clemens, Patrick E., 67, of Springfield. On Saturday morning, March 9th the clouds parted, and Pat was ushered into heaven by his brothers, Mike and Casey. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 13th, 1957, the middle child of the late Ed and Marilyn (Riley) Clemens. Pat was a 1975 graduate of Catholic Central High School and Wittenberg University. He worked most of his career at Clemens Oil Company serving in many different roles, including, President. Survivors include his children, Erin (Nate), Brian (Christie), Kristen (James), Nathen, Alicia and Andrew; his partners in life, Jamie and Shelley; and all of his cherished grandchildren, Liam, Ella, Aidan, Amelia, Isla, Kai, Koa, Tae, Isaiah, Tristen, PJ, Corbin, Kenna and Bella. Pat's heart was always so full of love. Family was the cornerstone of his life. He gave the best advice, told the greatest stories and always made you feel like you were the center of his universe. Because you were. He was like a 2nd father to so many kids growing up. He never judged, never asked questions, he was just there when needed, always. And he was smart, so very smart. He made everyone laugh. He had the most unique sense of humor. Very dry, very sarcastic. Always funny. He truly loved Jesus, every friend and family member with every ounce of himself. He gave all of what he had and left nothing behind. For those of us lucky enough to have experienced life with Pat, we were blessed with an angel from God. Never take people like him for granted. If you're ever feeling down or stressed, you can repeat after Pat, "Blessed be to God, blessed be his holy name, blessed be all his angels and saints" and then give yourself the sign of the cross. It gave him peace and it will you. "We are all stories in the end, remembered by the adventures we had, the achievements we made and the people we loved. So, make sure your story is a good one." Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13 from 11 a.m.  1 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church.



