CLEMANS, Marjorie L.



Age 79 of Hamilton, was called home to be with the Lord, at McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Marjorie was born in Leslie County, Kentucky, on May 23, 1941, to the late Harry and Virgie (Napier) Wilder. Marjorie was a country homemaker with a good, old-fashioned set of family values. She liked going to church and spending time with all of her relatives and friends. Marjorie will be dearly missed by her children, Edward Clemans, Lisa (David) Denning, Angela (Shawn) Terrell and Timothy (Ashley) Clemans; her grandchildren, David (Brandi) Katie, Kenny (Brittany), Kourtney (Jon), Alexis, Little Tim (Sarah), Brayden and Cody; a special great-grandchild, Grayson; great-grandchildren, Riley, Hayden, and Jameson; her sisters, Martha Mason and Marilyn Smith; her brother, Harley (Betty Jean) Wilder; her special niece, Kathleen Hocker; and her special friends, Angie Faucett and Tammy Rayle; and numerous other good nieces, nephews and friends. Marjorie will be reunited in Heaven with her husband of 49 years, Conley Clemans; her parents; her sisters, Mable Collett and Ada Lee Caldwell; her brothers, John Wilder, George Wilder, Harold Wilder and Willie Roark; a special friend, Edith Mae Issacs; and other good friends, Chris and Marita. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 12:00 NOON. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

