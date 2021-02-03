CLEMANS, Arthur

CLEMANS, Sr.,



Arthur "Steve"



Arthur "Steve" Clemans, Sr., 78, of South Solon, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of



Dayton. He was born on



November 21, 1942, and graduated from Madison South High School in the class of 1960.



Steve retired from Navistar. He enjoyed his family and took great pride in his sons and grandchildren. Steve enjoyed planting and caring for his



annual garden, playing cards, and working on projects around the house.



Steve is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Daugherty Clemans; father, Arthur Clifford Clemans and mother,



Elizabeth Diffendal Clemans. Steve is survived by sons, Steve (Laura) Clemans and Corey (Lori) Clemans; grandchildren,



Nathan, Shannon, Cole and Eli; mother-in-law, Rose Marie Clemans; sister, Carol (Russ) Seaburn; brother-in-law, Dennis (Yvonne) Daugherty; companion, Donna Sheridan; and



cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, 24 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston on



Friday, February 5, 2021, at 1p.m. The family will receive friends from 4-6p.m. on Thursday, February 4, also at the



funeral home. Burial will be at South Solon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com