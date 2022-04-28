CLEM, Donald D.



59 of Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1:05 AM at Grace Brethren Village, Englewood, Ohio. Don was born August 25, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Roy Clem of Beavercreek and Glenda (Gibson) Clem of Union, Ohio.



Don was a truck driver for Cordele Apex; he loved animals especially his dogs.



Don is preceded in death by his wife: Linda K. Clem on June 10, 2021; his mother and father-in-law: Elvira "Petie" and Don Meuret; his step-son: Jason Hatton; and his brother: Roy Leon Clem.



Don is survived by his parents; his step-daughter: Lisa Bastian; his sisters and brother-in-law: Renee Messenger, Susan and Rob Steinbruner; numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Beechwood Golf Course, 1476 State Route 503, Arcanum, Ohio. Burial will be held at a later date at Bear Creek Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Clem family.

