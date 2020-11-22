X

CLEAR, Robert

CLEAR, Robert L. "Bob"

Age 84, of Brookville, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Salisbury. He was a longtime member of the Brookville Full Gospel Church of God & he retired from Estee Mold & Die. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years,

Shelby Clear; children, Connie (Steve) Fryman & Gary (Ann) Moore; grandchildren, Andrea, Andy (Maresa), Chris, Michael & Beth (Stephen); 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Klepinger and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

