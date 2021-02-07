CLAYTOR, Olivia



Affectionately known as "Red", "Bunny" and "Nanny' was born on April 24, 1930, in Middletown, Ohio, to Mark



Oliver and Eloise Bigby. She went home to join her beloved husband with the Lord on



Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Olivia was preceded in death by her parents: Mark Oliver and Eloise Bigby; her beloved husband,



Alvin L. Claytor; 11 brothers and sisters; her unborn child; and her son, Carlton C. Claytor, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughters-in-law: Terrence and Kathy Claytor and Dorothy Claytor all of Dayton; six grandchildren, Lester, Monica, Tasha, Teri, Jonas and Carlton, Jr.; several great-grandchildren; special brother-in-law, Armand Robinson of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and a host of other special relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. A private burial will follow along with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery.


