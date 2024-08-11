Clayborne, Sylvia L.
Sylvia Clayborne, age 98, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, August 5, 2024. Funeral service 11:30 am Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:30 am- 11:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
