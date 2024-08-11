Clayborne, Sylvia

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Clayborne, Sylvia L.

Sylvia Clayborne, age 98, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, August 5, 2024. Funeral service 11:30 am Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:30 am- 11:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Coleman, Shirley
3
Bigelow, Joan Ramsey
4
Colburn, Kenneth
5
Abbott, David
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top