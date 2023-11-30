Clayborn, Donavon C. "Don"



Donavon C. "Don" Clayborn, 79, of New Carlisle, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023. He was born October 11, 1944, in Somerset, KY, the son of Freddie and Allene Clayborn. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer and could often be found on the links and in the Pro Shop at Sugar Isle Golf Course. Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eilene; sons Donavon C. (Jennifer) Clayborn, II and Brian Clayborn; brother Walter Clayborn; sister Sandra (Mike) Allen; grandchildren Sara, Jeremy, Ella, and Ava Clayborn; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda McCloud. Visitation will be held Monday, December 4, 2023, from 12:30-1:30 pm with the funeral to honor Don beginning at 1:30 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





