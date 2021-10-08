CLAY, Olivia

CLAY (Dillard), Olivia B.



Born December 12, 1944. Olivia peacefully went home to be with the Lord at home with her daughters by her side on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Libby as many affectionately called her was preceded in death by her husband William Clay, brother Cornelius Dillard, sister Kendetta Christian, parents



Virginia Christian and Oliver Dillard Sr. She is survived by her daughters La-Toyi George-Wortham and Felicia (Jerry) Hill, grandchildren Antoinese Hill, Ha'Neisha Wortham, Jerald Hill and Chassidy Akbar. Her



bonus children Harold (Angela), Anita, Brenda, Linda and



Sandy Stollings, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren as well as many beloved family members and friends. Olivia was a member of The Potter's House



Dayton International Ministries. She loved her family and



especially the little ones. She was a master on the barbecue grill and enjoyed watching others appreciate her famous



barbecue. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at The Potter's House Dayton International Ministries



located at 2050 Germantown St., Dayton, OH 45417 at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation.

