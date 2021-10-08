CLAY, Olivia

journal-news logo
CLAY (Dillard), Olivia B.

Born December 12, 1944. Olivia peacefully went home to be with the Lord at home with her daughters by her side on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Libby as many affectionately called her was preceded in death by her husband William Clay, brother Cornelius Dillard, sister Kendetta Christian, parents

Virginia Christian and Oliver Dillard Sr. She is survived by her daughters La-Toyi George-Wortham and Felicia (Jerry) Hill, grandchildren Antoinese Hill, Ha'Neisha Wortham, Jerald Hill and Chassidy Akbar. Her

bonus children Harold (Angela), Anita, Brenda, Linda and

Sandy Stollings, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren as well as many beloved family members and friends. Olivia was a member of The Potter's House

Dayton International Ministries. She loved her family and

especially the little ones. She was a master on the barbecue grill and enjoyed watching others appreciate her famous

barbecue. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at The Potter's House Dayton International Ministries

located at 2050 Germantown St., Dayton, OH 45417 at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation.

