CLAY, Minnie

CLAY (Mundy), Minnie L.



Age 89, of Dayton, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 7, 2021, at her residence. Minnie was born on April 12, 1932, in Farristown, KY, to the late, Sylvania Martin Mundy and Foster Mundy. She was a teacher for Mad River School District retiring after 23 years of service, a longtime member of The Prairies Chapel WPAFB and sang in the Chancel Choir.



Minnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ernest C. Clay; her parents and brothers, Walter, Elmer and Maurice. She is survived by her son, Steven (Micaella) of Marysville; grandchildren, Aaron, Ashlie, Javier and Gabriela; great-grandchildren, J'siyah, Jayden and Izara; brother, Foster Mundy of MD; aunts, Ethel Merriweather of Cincinnati,



Josephine Dillingham of GA; nieces, nephews; numerous precious great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 11 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at The Prairies Chapel, 682 Chapel Lane (Masks required) with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9 AM until service time at the chapel. Interment will be held at Madison County Memorial Gardens in Richmond, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio, bcfohio.org or the Mundy Watts Martin Scholarship Fund, c/o Janel Lawson, 320 Primrose Circle, Richmond, KY 40475. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

