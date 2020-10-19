CLAY (Johnson), Ann Elizabeth Ann Elizabeth Clay (Johnson), 78, passed away on October 10 at Forest Glen Health Center. She had resided at Forest Glen for almost six years before a Covid diagnosis ten days before her passing. She was born March 15, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio. Ann was the first born child of Ruby and Larry Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents. Ann graduated from Shawnee HS as salutatorian of the class of 1960. She completed her undergraduate work at Miami University followed by graduate and postgraduate work at Miami University and Wright State University. Ann was a teacher at Reid, Rockway, and Possum elementary/middle schools in Clark Shawnee Schools for thirty years before retiring in 2000. She joined the Kappa Delta sorority while completing her undergraduate degree at Miami University. She served on the board of directors of the Clark County Schools Credit Union for a number of years before it was merged into Heartland Credit Union. Ann was active in the Young Women's Mission and worked at their Nearly New Shop for many years. For three decades she loved playing bridge in her bridge club. She was a former member of Rocky Point Chapel and Northminster Presbyterian Church. Ann enjoyed sewing and working on various clothing projects for her family and friends when needed. She also loved doing quilting, especially making baby quilts for the newborns of family members and friends. Ann was an avid walker. She enjoyed hiking the desert mountain trails during trips to Arizona, including almost stepping on a rattle snake on one of her hikes. She loved walking the hills in Springfield's Forest Hills with her husband and neighbors, especially her main walking buddy and next door neighbor, Tom Free. After retirement she stayed active caring for her flower beds, walking & hiking, being an avid reader, working on her quilting and doing various volunteer activities including with the Clark County Retired Teachers. For many years she volunteered with the Clark County Board of Elections and enjoyed seeing friends on Election Day. Travel included numerous trips to Arizona, Minnesota, and Michigan to visit with her children and grandchildren. Post-retirement travel included a memorable European river cruise and frequent travel to the family's cabin on the French River in northern Ontario. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phillip Clay, daughters, Tiffany Leiter (Brian) and Michelle Clay Serlin (Morgan O'Toole), her devoted brother, David Johnson, Gary Serlin, father of Sydney and Gabrielle, and six grandchildren: Madelyn, Nicholas, Sydney, Jackson, Gabrielle, and Piper. The family wishes to thank the staff at Forest Glen for the quality of care provided during her six years there. The accommodations made that permitted the family to be with Ann through Facetime is greatly appreciated, especially during her last ten days. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Young Women's Mission or to CompassionandChoices.org.



