CLAWSON,



Patricia Elizabeth



Age 68 of San Antonio, Texas, and formerly of Huber Heights passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in her home in Texas. She was born in Dayton on March 17, 1954 the daughter of Donald and Flora Anna Lou (King) Potter. She taught cosmetology for many years in Dayton and Texas. She was an avid bingo player and loved to draw.



She is survived by her children Jerry Clawson and Sarah (Eric) Riley; mother Flora Potter; fiancé Darwin Brackey; grandchildren Tricia Kelley, Layne Riley and Jagen Riley; brothers Gary Potter and Edward Potter; sister Jeannie Brents and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father; husband Jerry Clawson and a son Nathan Clawson. She was a loving daughter, mother, wife, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Joseph Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

