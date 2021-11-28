CLAWSON, Martin Elliott



Beloved husband of Norma J. Clawson (nee Dare) for 68 years. Devoted father of Barb (Marvin) Bruns, the late Carol (Charles) Kennel, and the late Dick (Carla Tonne) Clawson. Cherished grandfather of



Daniel, Leah, Ken, Annie, Robbie, Tony, and Ben. Also



survived by 11 great-grandchildren; special family friend, Steve McGrinder; numerous other family and friends.



Martin passed away on November 20, 2021, at the age of 87 years. He was a 4H club leader and an active member of the Blue Line Club, serving as a host family for many Miami



University hockey players (along with his wife, Norma). He was also a member of the Butler County Mounted Patrol and of the Reily Fire Department.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 12 pm at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056.



Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery



The family wishes to thank Dr. Jason Hoke and the staff of Woodland Country Manor for their comfort and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Reily Fire Department, 6376 Peoria-Reily Rd., Oxford, OH 45056.



Online condolences can be made to



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com