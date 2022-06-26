journal-news logo
CLAUSING, JEREMY

CLAUSING, Jeremy Carl

Age 27 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 24, 2022. He was a graduate of Milton-Union High School class of 2014 and was attending Sinclair Community College. Jeremy had been working at Family Dollar for the past 6 years where he enjoyed talking with his customers. He had attended Salem Church of God. Jeremy enjoyed chemistry, collecting fossils, coins, gems and was a nature lover who enjoyed bird watching. He is survived by his parents: Carl "Bill" and Julie (Wallace) Clausing, brother: Chris Clausing, grandmother: Shirley Clausing, uncle: Darrell Wallace, aunt: Marilyn Wallace and special pets: Onyx and Marty. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Carl Clausing, Harold and Virginia Wallace, uncle: Steve Wallace, aunt: Cindy Clausing and special pets: Dexter and Wolfie. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm. To view the service for Jeremy and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit


